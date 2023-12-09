Malta News Briefing – Saturday 9 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Maltese students score below averge in Maths, Reading and Science

In the most recent PISA evaluation of 15-year-olds, students in Malta scored below the OECD average across mathematics, reading, and science subjects. The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) evaluates the proficiency of 15-year-old students in mathematics, reading, and science, assessing their abilities to tackle intricate problems, employ critical thinking, and communicate effectively. In Malta, a total of 3,127 students from 46 schools participated in the assessment, engaging in hour-long tests for each subject—mathematics, reading, and science. PISA offers valuable insights into how effectively education systems equip students to tackle real-life challenges and prepare them for future success. (Maltatoday)

60 million use bus service this year

Malta Public Transport announced that 60 million passengers have used its services this year.

Rachel Galea, the Operations Director of Malta Public Transport, highlighted that the company escalated its daily operations to 400 trips since mid-September, attributing this boost to the investment in a fleet of 30 electric buses. This enhancement resulted in a notable increase in public transport users. The 60 millionth passenger, Doris Massa, is a resident of Fgura who relies on buses for transportation due to not driving.

Debono Grech reappointed on Gozo Channel board

Government has reappointed former Labour Transport minister Joe Debono Grech, now 84, on the Gozo Channel board of directors, according to the latest edition of the Malta Government Gazette. The former Labour politician, who did not contest the last general elections after a long presence parliament, had his term on the Gozo Channel (Operations) Limited board extended until November 22, 2024.

