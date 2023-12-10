Malta News Briefing – Sunday 10 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta expresses concern on Irish gambling bill

According to the Irish Times, Malta has raised concerns about specific parts of a proposed Irish legislation that it believes jeopardize the EU-guaranteed freedom to offer services. This freedom fosters competition by enabling businesses to engage in trade across different EU member states. The Gambling Regulation Bill presented by the Irish Government aims to cap winnings from private lotteries, bingo, and similar games at as low as €3,000. This move has triggered objections from betting enterprises, including competitors of the National Lottery.=

In its notification to the European Commission’s internal market directorate, Malta questions whether the limitations outlined in the draft Bill align with the justifications upheld by rulings from EU courts, as detailed in the report. (The Malta Independent)

MPs should be full-time, Greens say

ADPD said that MPs should be full-timers to limit conflicts of interest and so-called phantom jobs. In a presser outside police HQ, party chair Sandra Gauci noted that no action by the police had been taken following the publication of the National Audit Office report on the fraudulent contract awarded to Rosianne Cutajar. In this context, Gauci said that it is not an MP’s job to sit on boards, to run government agencies, or to be a consultant to the government. “What we have today is the unacceptable spectacles of shameless appointments of parliamentarians on boards, consultancies and jobs with the government,” she said. (Times of Malta)

Women’s lobby time for talking is over

The Malta Women’s Lobby (MWL) has condemned the lack of action from the authorities to ensure that victims of domestic violence are given adequate protection and timely recourse to justice. In a strongly worded statement, the MWL said that they have had enough of “fancy talk and flashy press conferences” that, at the end of the day, “have no real and timely impact on the ones who need it most”. The statement was made on the sixteenth day of activism against domestic violence, and a few days after the anniversary of the killing of Bernice Cilia. (Newsbook)

