Malta News Briefing – Sunday 15 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Gzira marina plans resurface

Plans to develop marine offices near a Gzira public area have been resurrected by Transport Malta. The Transport Authority submitted a planning proposal last year to build offices and commercial outlets in Gira’s nien il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa, a public garden and playground, but it was withdrawn in November. Transport Malta has revived these proposals in a new screening application, PA/00680/22, proposing the same facilities as before at a different location along an access road that passes through Triq ix-Xatt, just outside the boundaries of Gnien il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa.

UK paper touts possible Papacy for Mario Grech

Cardinal Mario Grech is one of several cardinals who have been considered as possible successors to Pope Francis in the next conclave, according to a report by The Times (UK) quoted by its namesake in Malta. After being forced to abandon plans due to a knee ailment, there has been growing concern about the present Pope’s health. The 85-year-old has also made his first public appearance in a wheelchair. According to The Times of London, the succession will be a struggle between two groups, with conservatives who despise Francis’s “mercy-before-dogma” approach pitted against his more liberal supporters who praise his outreach to homosexual Catholics and divorcees. Grech, 65, is secretary-general of the synod of bishops and would be seen, according to the sources quoted, as a ‘compromise candidate’.

Small tremor felt in West

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was felt to the west of the Maltese islands on Saturday afternoon. According to the Seismic Monitoring & Research Group of the University of Malta, the earthquake was felt at 12.40pm. Earthquakes in the whereabouts of 3.7 magnitude occur very often across the globe, with an estimated 500,000 each year.

Covid 19 Update

On Saturday, Malta recorded 86 new Covid cases, continuing the gradual reduction in the active tally. With 145 recoveries, the total number of active cases is currently 2,385. According to data provided online by the Superintendence of Public Health, no additional fatalities were reported, leaving the total number of deaths since the start of the epidemic to 713.