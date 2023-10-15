Malta News Briefing – Sunday 15 October 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta needs more resources to investigate fraud – European prosecutor

European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi called on Malta to allocate more police resources to assist in the investigation of significant fraud cases affecting the EU’s financial interests. Kövesi recently visited Malta for discussions with the Justice Ministry and Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa regarding this issue. Kövesi acknowledged that while there have been improvements in the detection and reporting of potential cases, EPPO’s two Maltese prosecutors require increased police support to manage their investigations effectively. She emphasized the need for a consistent and efficient approach and noted that the increase in crime detection should not be sporadic or simply in response to her criticisms. (Times of Malta)

Shore-to-ship project kicks off

The €12 million shore-to-ship initiative at Malta Freeport in Birżebbuġa has kicked off. This project aims to link vessels at the Malta Freeport to the national grid, enabling them to power down their engines, resulting in the reduction of 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri inspected the ongoing infrastructure work, involving the excavation of trenches and the installation of cables to supply power to the ships. Schembri emphasized that this endeavor will optimize the operations of the commercial port, protect the environment, and minimize disruptions to the local community. The project, funded by European resources, is anticipated to conclude by mid-2025. (Maltatoday)

Treatment of heart issues has improved, more investment needed – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted the advancements Malta has made in the treatment of heart disease. However, he emphasized the need for ongoing investments, not only in medical infrastructure but also in the continuous training of healthcare professionals in the field of cardiology to ensure the delivery of the best possible care. Dr Abela addressed a conference organized by the Malta Heart Society, which brought together numerous professionals, including internationally renowned surgeons. He noted that investments in cardiology facilities had enabled approximately 3,400 patients to receive high-quality treatment, and in the previous year, around 120 individuals underwent cardiology procedures on heart valves without requiring more invasive interventions in vital organs. These advancements meant that Maltese patients no longer had to seek treatment abroad. (TVM)

