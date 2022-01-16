Malta News Briefing – Sunday 16 January 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Redundant Air Malta Employees should be redeployed in the Public Sector – MEA

The Malta Employers’ Association said that the current situation at Air Malta is a result of delayed action and wrong strategic decisions, to the extent that matters have now escalated to a stage where a drastic cost-cutting exercise is the only way in which the airline can keep operating. The Association added that it is essential that when action plans are formulated these are implemented without to constant political interference.

The Association stated that transferring the redundant section of the labour force in Air Malta to the public sector should not be considered, given that the public sector is already overstaffed and such employment will add a further €15m to recurrent expenditure. This will also send a wrong message to Maltese employees that some people have special rights, where others have to queue in an unemployment line if they become redundant. At the same time, many companies are complaining of a shortage of employees, and it is likely that many Air Malta employees do have skills that are in demand in many companies in the tight labour market we are experiencing. This will lead to a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Labour wont move PN governance proposals to parliament

Labour will not be presenting the PN proposals on anti-corruption for discussion, arguing they contain financial elements.

Whip Glen Bedingfield said the bills had characteristics of a money bill that precluded him from consenting to its first reading in the House. “I would be going against the rules of the House and the Constitution,” Bedingfield told Maltatoday. According to the Whip, Article 73 of the Constitution does not allow the House to proceed on any Bill that could impose any tax, charge on revenues, or which requests that provision is made for its purposes, unless it is ‘recommended’ by a minister to the Speaker of the House. [Maltatoday]

Jason Micallef calls for Carmen Ciantar’s resignation

ONE TV chairman Jason Micallef has lambasted FMS CEO Carmen Ciantar for ’embarrassing’ the health minister by describing her request for an investigation into her salary as a ‘stunt’. Reacting to the news that Ciantar, who was recently outed as being on a yearly contract worth €163,000, Micallef said that the story embarasses the Government and Prime Minister Robert Abela. He said that the PM doesnt deserve such actions. [Newsbook]

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 503 Covid-19 cases were registered, while three more patients have died. The victims are a man aged 62 and two women aged 69 and 86. 504 persons have died so far, sixteen this week alone. At present, there are 102 patients in hospital, with three of them in intensive care.

The number of recoveries totalled 1,307, bringing down the number of active cases to 10,754. [Independent]