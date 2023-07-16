Malta News Briefing – Sunday 16 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Caravan owners get two sites in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq

After the Naxxar council unanimously approved two new coastal sites, caravan owners in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq have been granted additional parking space for their vehicles. The decision came after an extraordinary local council meeting on Wednesday, which was convened to address the demands of caravan owners who protested last Sunday, seeking more parking options. The sites known as Taż-Żiemel and il-Għoqot will now allocate half of their parking area for caravans, marking a significant expansion compared to the previous policy that designated only a portion of il-Għoqot as the sole caravan site. Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami expressed her belief that the council’s decision represents a fair compromise that satisfies all parties involved. (Times of Malta)

Authorities should look into causes of poverty, Greens say

ADPD-The Green Party has insisted that there is significant room for the government to enhance the quality of life, especially for impoverished individuals and those facing the risk of poverty. They spoke during a press conference held at the Franciscan friars’ soup kitchen in Valletta, which they praised for providing a valuable sense of community for those who fall through the gaps of the social safety net. However, the party highlighted the need for the government to allocate more attention and resources to addressing the root causes of poverty. While projects like the soup kitchen can be beneficial, they argued that a more comprehensive approach is necessary to tackle the underlying issues. The latest Caritas survey revealed that a family of four faces an additional yearly expenditure of 1500 Euros on food, further illustrating the financial challenges many families are encountering. (The Malta Independent)

GWU offers support to local workers affected by Hollywood strike

The General Workers’ Union has extended its support to all local workers affected by the Hollywood film strike, with a special focus on those employed on the set of Gladiator 2. In a statement, the union urged all local workers impacted by the strike to reach out to them, assuring that they are ready to provide necessary assistance. According to the union, numerous crew members and extras associated with Gladiator 2 received notification that production has been halted indefinitely, without any specified resumption date. (Maltatoday)

