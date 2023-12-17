Malta News Briefing – Sunday 17 November 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Sicily by Car offices raided in fraud investigation

Officers from the financial crime unit conducted a raid on the Sicily by Car rental franchise as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, confiscating multiple card payment devices and other equipment in the process. According to sources, the police carried out the raid at the office of the Italian car rental company situated within Malta International Airport on Tuesday. Christian Borg, a well-known entrepreneur and an individual implicated in alleged kidnapping, holds the franchise in Malta. Reports indicate that the police, specifically from the Financial Crimes Investigations Department, executed the raid with approximately 10 officers. They descended on the company’s airport office, confiscating various items, including EPOS machines, laptops, and computers. (Times of Malta)

Legal changes to allow 16-year-olds to stand for election as mayors expected tomorrow

The anticipated completion of the process to implement legal changes enabling 16-year-olds to stand for election as mayors or vice-mayors is set for tomorrow. Minister for National Heritage, Arts, and Government Owen Bonnici, alongside Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Çivelli, disclosed this during a discussion organized by the National Youth Council of Malta (KNŻ) focused on young representatives in local governance. The Bill, allowing individuals aged 16 and 17 to assume mayoral roles, was introduced last October and has garnered bipartisan support. Bonnici emphasized in his address that embracing the potential of the younger generation signifies a forward-looking approach to inclusive governance. This approach acknowledges the capabilities of today’s youth while instilling a sense of responsibility and civic engagement from an early stage. (Maltatoday)

MIA confirms November record high temperature

On the initial day of November, Malta International Airport reported a record high temperature of 29.1°C, setting a new milestone for the warmest November day. Although the latter part of the month experienced cooler temperatures, reaching a low of 11.7°C on the twenty-sixth day, the initial unseasonably warm days significantly contributed to an average air temperature of 19.9°C. This exceeded the expected climate norm by 5.4°C. The first half of November saw minimal rainfall, with only 0.6 mm recorded across the Maltese Islands. However, the latter part of the month made up for this deficit, delivering 53.0 mm of rainfall, with half of that amount occurring in a single day. Amid a yellow weather warning issued by the Meteorological Office on November 22, the islands experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. This event marked the first widespread precipitation since May, providing relief with 26.4 mm of rainfall. (The Malta Independent)

