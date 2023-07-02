Malta News Briefing – Sunday 2 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM calls for urgent decisions at EU level on availability of medicines

Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted the importance of clear principles to foster growth, particularly on a European level, following his participation in the European Council Summit in Brussels. The PM spoke onthe significance of a level playing field in the single market, including access to medicines. He referred how Malta’s efforts led to a conclusion from the European Council urging expedited negotiations on the Pharmaceuticals Package proposed by the European Commission. This package aims to facilitate pharmaceutical companies’ provision of their products to patients across all EU member countries. Consequently, Malta anticipates improved access to medicines, benefiting its relatively small market. (The Malta Independent)

Health authorities remove mask obligation in non-patient areas

Mask-wearing is no longer be compulsory in non-clinical areas of Mater Dei hospital. Initially implemented as a preventive measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, the requirement for masks in public places was largely lifted last year, except for certain settings like hospitals and care homes. However, as of now, the obligation to wear masks will no longer apply in non-clinical spaces such as hospital corridors, the main reception area, public canteen, education centers, conference halls, offices, and administrative areas. Nevertheless, masks will still be mandatory in wards and departments where patients receive treatment, including outpatient areas, operating theaters, and the medical imaging department. (TVM)

Grenes want investigation into EU funds given to Ministers’ families

The Green Party has called for an investigation into allegations that EU funds were given to family members of Labour ministers, raising concerns about potential nepotism and political favoritism. The green party’s chair, Sandra Gauci, highlighted these concerns during a press conference. Ms Gauci was referring to reports, first published by The Shift News, that Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo’s wife, Michelina Refalo, received around €270,000 in EU funds for a yoga retreat project in an ODZ Qala property. Additionally, the company owned by Louis Grech’s three children was reportedly granted €450,000 in EU funds for a boutique hotel project in Sliema. (Times of Malta)

