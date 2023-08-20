Malta News Briefing – Sunday 20 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Parties expected to win three seats each at EP election – projections

According to projections featured on the Europe Elects website, both the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party are projected to secure three seats each in the upcoming European Parliament elections. These elections are scheduled to take place in June 2023. Around Europe, the centre-right EPP is expected to come out on top of the socialists. (The Malta Independent)

Maltese deserve a better quality of life – Bernard Grech

Highlighting the aspirations of the Maltese and Gozitan people, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech emphasized the necessity for an improved quality of life within our nation. Taking to social media, he made reference to Eurostat data concerning inflation, underscoring that these figures underscore the ongoing severity of the cost of living in Malta when compared to the challenges encountered by families in Euro Zone countries. Dr. Grech conveyed that these statistics provide a tangible glimpse into the monthly realities confronting the people of Malta and Gozo, a situation attributed to the shortcomings of the government. He further noted that while the inflation rate demonstrated a reduction in the June statistics, prices within our nation persisted at levels surpassing the Euro Zone’s average. (TVM)

Authorities were aware of missing boat, NGO claims

NGO Alarm Phone reported that Maltese authorities had informed them that they are “aware” of a missing boat carrying 110 individuals. However, due to having a significant number of ongoing cases, they are unable to provide any specific information. A spokesperson for the sea rescue hotline NGO mentioned that this information was conveyed by Malta’s Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) during a telephone conversation shortly after 9:30 am. After individuals aboard the boat reported being shot at and pursued by a vessel suspected to belong to the Libyan coastguard, Alarm Phone raised concerns about the situation on Friday afternoon. (Times of Malta)

