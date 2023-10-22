Malta News Briefing – Sunday 22 October 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

New dentistry clinic inagurated in Gozo

Prime Minister Robert Abela officially opened a Dentistry Clinic in Għajnsielem, Gozo. The clinic is equipped with advanced facilities, offering valuable educational opportunities for students at the Dentistry Faculty of Malta University, and it will also provide high-quality services to the community, including many free of charge. The PM said that this project exemplifies the principles guiding the government’s decision-making process. It emphasizes that a robust economy enables the execution of top-tier projects like this one, serving as an investment in students’ educational experiences, ultimately benefiting the community. (TVM)

PN wants lower VAT for catering industry

Bernard Grech, the Leader of the Nationalist Party, called on Government to lower the VAT rate for catering and provide increased government support to ensure the success of businesses in this sector. He made these remarks during a meeting with representatives from the Association of Catering Establishments as part of a series of meetings organized by the Nationalist Party in preparation for the upcoming Budget. In a statement, the Nationalist Party conveyed that Dr. Grech was briefed on the challenges facing the catering industry and called upon the government to promptly propose effective measures to assist the sector. The Association of Catering Establishments officials presented their budget proposals, which included a request for a reduction in the VAT rate, highlighting that it is one of the highest in the European Union.

Rota, Bolt lament e-scooter ban

A surprising declaration from Malta’s transportation ministry to prohibit the presence of shared e-scooters on the streets has angered proponents of alternative mobility. The cycling advocacy group Rota, in particular, has expressed that the outright ban reflects a lack of political foresight and an unwillingness to regulate shared micro-mobility. Bolt, the scooter rental company, has expressed concerns that the decision to prohibit rental e-scooters represents a regression in the effort to alleviate traffic congestion in Malta. The company, which operates a large fleet of scooters, finds the ban announcement unexpected and hopes that the authorities are open to reconsidering their decision and engaging in discussions.

2300 contractors apply for licence

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has received approximately 2,300 applications from individuals working as contractors in the construction industry. In a statement, the BCA noted that, as part of its industry reforms, all contractors engaged in construction, demolition, and excavation within the construction sector are required to submit their license applications by the end of October this year.

