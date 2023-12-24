Malta News Briefing – Sunday 24 December 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Households get €3m compensation for powercuts

Households enduring power cuts of over six hours in July received nearly €3 million in compensation, reports suggest. During that month, consecutive power outages, lasting up to 72 hours in some areas, affected residents across different localities for around 10 nights. Enemalta attributed these interruptions to an extreme heatwave, averaging over 40ºC, which strained the electricity distribution system. As a response to the widespread frustration and repeated disruptions, the Energy Ministry offered affected customers a one-time ex-gratia payment to address the outages. The ministry spokesperson clarified that 36,145 residential accounts, enduring cumulative interruptions during July 17 to 27, automatically received credits on their utility bills. These credits, totaling €2,819,630, were calculated based on households’ average consumption during the corresponding three-month period last year. (Times of Malta)

Survey ranks airport poorly

The Malta International Airport found itself ranked among the lowest performers among 194 major airports globally by an air passenger claims management group. Its position was significantly influenced by subpar flight punctuality. Malta’s sole airport received an overall rating of 6.39 out of 10 from AirHelp, placing it jointly at the bottom spot alongside the Syamsudin Noor International Airport in Banjarmasin, Indonesia. This score was determined based on three key factors: on-time performance, customer feedback, and the quality of amenities such as food and shops. Unsurprisingly, on-time performance carried the most weight, and it was in this category that the MIA demonstrated its weakest performance, securing a score of 5.8, marking it as the sixth-lowest among the 194 surveyed airports. (Newsbook)

Regulation of cannabis does not entice new users – Authority head

Leonid McKay, the Executive Chairperson of the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC), said that the regulation of cannabis isn’t aimed at enticing new users. According to McKay, the focus lies in shifting cannabis consumption from illegal channels to a regulated market. He underscored that the regulations strictly prohibit licensed associations from promoting or marketing cannabis, mandate specific packaging and labeling to ensure unattractiveness, include mandatory warning notices, and enforce a ban on building façade signage. McKay noted that while cannabis use may have been on the rise over the years, regulation itself hasn’t altered its prevalence. Rather, it provides a pathway for individuals to access cannabis from a safe, regulated source, eliminating reliance on potentially contaminated street cannabis. McKay further highlighted that had the government chosen a commercialized, open market model, it could potentially have encouraged new users. (The Malta Independent)

