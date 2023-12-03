Malta News Briefing – Sunday 3 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Energy Minister highlights plight of rising sea levels at COP28

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli highlighted the importance of safeguarding the rights of states in the face of rising sea levels.

Speaking at the Ministerial Coalition Meeting on Increases in Sea Levels and Existing Threats (C-SET) during the COP28 gathering in Dubai, Minister Dalli outlined Malta’s concerns and the dedication of small coastal states confronting the challenges posed by escalating sea levels. She urged the global community to acknowledge the pressing nature of these challenges and assured Malta’s unwavering commitment and support in addressing this issue. Minister Dalli expressed her concern at the substantial risk posed by rising sea levels to small island states like Malta. (TVM)

Maltese employees generate least emissions at work

Based on Eurostat’s 2021 data on EU countries, Malta reported the lowest greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) value, averaging 7.5 tonnes per employed person. The statistics released on Friday revealed a noteworthy trend: over the past ten years, GHG emissions from the EU economy per employed individual have dropped by 26%, equivalent to 3.6 tonnes. In 2021, emissions were recorded at 13.7 tonnes per employed person, a decrease from 17.3 tonnes in 2012, as indicated by the statistics. (The Malta Independent)

Crowd rallies in support of Palestine in Valletta

A small crowd gathered at City Gate in Valletta before commencing a march that passed by the parliament, advocating for an immediate halt to Israel’s continuous bombardment and assaults on Gaza. Leading the demonstrators was a banner bearing the message “Palestine: A Homeland Denied”. The Saturday afternoon rally was orchestrated by Youth for Palestine, supported by the NGO Moviment Graffitti. Following the march, several speakers delivered addresses to those in attendance. (Maltatoday)

