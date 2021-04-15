Malta News Briefing – Thursday 15 April 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Caruana Galizia murder: ‘No one is convinced all involved have been arraigned’ – Deputy AG

The Deputy Attorney General, Philip Galea Farrugia, made a strong statement in Court yesterday,arguing that no one is convinced all involved have been arraigned. Galea Farrugia yesterday gave details of alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech’s plans to escape to Nice via Sicily.

A text message was revealed whereby it appears that his uncle, Ray, warned him, a few hours before the arrest, that “there may be developments, go while you’re still in time”.

The Court has yesterday denied again a request for bail by Fenech, arguing that there was a risk of absconding.

No J&J vaccine for now

Malta will not be using the J&J vaccine for the time being, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci revealed during an interview on The Times of Malta. She explained that in doing so, health authorities were observing the advice of the European Medicines Agency. On the other hand, Astra Zeneca jabs will continue to be given to the public.

The EU and the USA have halted the provision of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after a small number of blood clots resulting from almost 7 million jabs.

Gender quotas approved

More women will be represented in Malta’s Parliament after the House approved a corrective mechanism to ensure gender parity.

The amendments, which will only come into force if two parties are elected to Parliament, stipulate that if a gender gets less than 40% of the available seats, a maximum of 12 seats – six on either side of the House, can be added.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis described it as a historical moment in local politics with both the government and the Opposition taking an important step towards equal representation in Parliament.

Nationalist MP Hermann Schiavone expressed the Opposition’s regret that its amendments, which would have covered the addition of seats even if a third party is elected, were ignored. The PN, he said, had also proposed that casual elections should be held immediately following the election for the Prime Minister to be in a better position to immediately form cabinet.

