Malta News Briefing – Thursday 17 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Hospital condition puts off mental health patients from seeking help – NGO

The deteriorated condition of Mount Carmel Hospital is causing mental health patients to think twice about seeking support there, according to the non-governmental organization (NGO) Victim Support Malta. Describing distressing personal stories, Julienne Grima, the chairperson of the NGO, revealed that they assist patients who have made multiple suicide attempts. Grima insisted that these patients require immediate care but are faced with limited choices. “Regrettably, Mount Carmel Hospital, as the sole mental health facility available, has garnered a negative reputation, and individuals are reluctant to consider it as an option,” she elaborated. (Maltatoday)

Owen Bonnici defends new job to Norma Saliba

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has dismissed objections regarding the appointment of Norma Saliba, the former head of news at TVM, to a newly established government role shortly after her departure from the newsroom. Bonnici defended the decision by asserting that Saliba was chosen for the position due to her exceptional competence. The Culture Ministry surprised the public by unveiling the ‘Centre of the Maltese Language’ led by Saliba, a move that was not preannounced. Bonnici explained his approach arguing: “I select individuals based on their aptitude to effectively fulfill governmental responsibilities.” (Times of Malta)

Man gets bail after domestic violence charges

A 41-year-old individual hailing from iż-Żurrieq has been released on bail subsequent to being accused of causing severe harm to his partner. The man, whose identity is protected by a court order, appeared before magistrate Charmaine Galea on a Wednesday morning. Police inspector Omar Zammit formally charged the man with inflicting serious injuries upon his partner, with whom he shares children. The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday morning at their residence in Żurrieq. Additionally, the man faced accusations of instilling fear of violence and making threats against the woman, along with disrupting public peace. The accused individual refuted all the charges. In the courtroom, it was revealed that the woman had reported the man to the police after allegedly being assaulted with a broomstick and pushed down a staircase. Consequently, the incident led to the woman sustaining a fractured arm. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group