Arrests for ex-Pilatus officials in the pipeline / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 2 September 2021

Updated 0845: Newspaper Review

L-Orizzont reports the launch of a Housing Authority scheme offering bank guarantees to people ineligible for home loans because of past health conditions. Announcing the project, Prime Minister Abela said that the government is sensitive to people’s difficulties.

The Times says that the police are drafting arrest warrants for former senior officials at the now-shuttered Pilatus Bank. Sources told the paper that the police did not have an actionable version of an inquiry into the bank until recently.

Business Today says that Lombard Bank registered a €4 million profit before tax in the first half of this year, reporting increases in interest revenues, loans and advances to customers compared with the same period in 2020.

The Malta Business Weekly carries an interview with the CEO of the Gozo Tourism Authority, Joe Muscat, who said an airlink is essential to the island. The GTA is proposing an 800-metre airstrip for small fixed-wing aircraft.

The Independent says that the Prime Minister avoided a direct answer to questions about a possible November election. He dismissed the days being mentioned as rumour and said the government is focused on the Budget.

In-Nazzjon says that the Holy See is assessing the Covid-19 situation before dates for the Pope’s trip to Malta are confirmed. The pontiff is expected to visit the islands before visiting Cyprus in early December.

The Times quotes Pope Francis that he intends to make a tour of small European countries including Malta later this year. A spokesperson for the curia said that no date has been confirmed yet, but sources say the visit is expected on November 20 or 21.

The Independent says that a police investigation into a series of spoofing attacks on newsrooms has been launched. A police spokesperson said the probe relies on the collaboration of foreign entities.

L-Orizzont says that education authorities have not discussed a plan for the re-opening of schools with teachers’ representatives, weeks before the start of the scholastic year. Unions urged the government to start consultation immediately.

The Malta Business Weekly quotes a report by the anti-money laundering watchdog exposing a series of systemic failures in the way Pilatus Bank was run. The FIAU said the bank applied a lax approach to due diligence obligations.

Business Today reports that the Financial Services Authority has suspended the listing of Melite Finance’s bonds for 10 days for failing to publish unaudited financial reports for the first six months of the year.

In-Nazzjon says that a PN working group is reviewing claims of injustice in the public sector, promising redress to victims if the party is elected to government. The group is composed of experts in public administration.

Morning Briefing

Aftermath of Pilatus fine: arrests expected, resignations requested

A number of former top bank officials at Pilatus Bank are expected to be charged in court in a matter of days, The Times of Malta revealed. Earlier this week the FIAU has issued a record fine against the bank for significant money laundering transgressions.

Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna should not remain in his position, the PN said on Wednesday, hitting out at the former minister for having defended the now-defunct Pilatus Bank. As minister responsible for the financial regulator, Scicluna had the final responsibility over the banking system and not only did he not act but he defended the institution until the end, the PN said.

PM promises anti-SLAPP reform

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the government wants to be at the forefront of introducing anti-SLAPP legislation.

In a press briefing yesterday, Abela said: “The only debate we had the past months was whether we can include that law while at the same time not being in conflict with other laws such as the Code of Organisation and Civil Procedure which regulates the work of our courts, particularly where it concerns the recognition of foreign court decisions”.

One of the points we are seeing in terms of anti-SLAPP legislation is to ensure our journalists are protected and can work. We cannot have the fourth pillar of democracy, journalism, fear of action which is aimed at silencing them from doing their job. We are looking ahead to formalise legislative amendments and we will be looking for your contribution”, he added.

Covid-19 Update: 76 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, while 49 recovered, taking the active case tally up to 683. 4,043 swab tests were carried out yesterday. A total of 31 patients are currently hospitalised, two in intensive care.