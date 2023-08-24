Malta News Briefing – Thursday 24 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

ID Malta refutes allegations on ID cards to foreign residents

Identity Malta refuted allegations of a criminal conspiracy where identity cards of foreign-born Maltese citizens were supposedly given to foreign residents to influence voting for the Labour Party. In a statement, the agency dismissed the notion that the Public Registry had mishandled death notifications, clarifying that these notifications lead to the collection of the deceased individuals’ identity cards. Furthermore, the agency denied the assertion that it had revoked the residence permit of the individual making these claims. This individual had previously made allegations against Transport Malta related to an alleged driving licence scam. Identity Malta clarified that the non-renewal of the temporary residence permit was the decision of the permit holder. (Times of Malta)

No to capping of rebates for foreign films – Minister

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo stated that the irregular occurrence of high-budget films eliminates the necessity for a cash rebate capping policy. “We haven’t found it necessary to impose caps thus far because films with such substantial budgets are not an annual occurrence; they surface sporadically,” Bartolo explained. Recent attention was drawn to a payment of €46.7 million to the film company creating the sequel to the blockbuster Gladiator. Responding to queries about potential limitations on the overall rebate amount for production companies, Bartolo emphasized that the vibrancy of the film industry isn’t solely dependent on films with high earnings. (Maltatoday)

Iosif Galea released on bail

Gaming consultant Iosif Galea was released on bail after being accused of money laundering, financial offences as a former government official, and the improper use of electronic equipment a week ago. Galea, who was extradited from Germany and presented before a court last Thursday, entered a plea of not guilty at that time and was subsequently held in custody. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group