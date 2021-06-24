Malta News Briefing – Thursday 24 June 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning

It’s grey-listing for Malta: Members of a global anti-money laundering watchdog have voted to add Malta to its grey list. A high ranking official within government confirmed the country had not garnered the required support from FATF members to avoid the greylisting. It is understood that the US did not back Malta during Wednesday’s session. Sources said Malta was one of two countries that the FATF plenary voted to add to the grey list, with the other being Romania. If those votes are confirmed, they will be the first two EU countries to be added to the list.

The FATF which serves as a watchdog against money laundering and terrorist financing, is currently run by the German presidency.

The vote must now be formally approved by the task force’s broader membership but this is considered to be only a rubberstamping process.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has described a decision to add Malta to a financial crime watchdog’s grey list as “unjust” and said that most concerns flagged by global assessors had been addressed while Leader or the Opposition Bernard Grech said the decision this afternoon by the Financial Action Task Force to grey list Malta is “a punishment for the whole country”.

Further details and reactions here.

Charges against operators of fish restaurant: Two company directors, operators of a Pietà restaurant were charged with money laundering in relationship to

investigations into suspected financial crimes Darren Debono, a former footballer. Keith Testa, 29, and accountant Carlos Dimech, 27, were charged in their personal capacity as well as in their capacity as directors of Pietà Marina Caterers Ltd which operated Onda Blu, a restaurant specialising in fish, based at La Vecchia Dogana in Sa Maison, Pietà.They pleaded not guilty.

Covid-19 Update: Three new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday, while nine patients recovered. Active cases continued to decrease and now stand at 45. 1,798 swab tests were carried out yesterday. 604,033 doses of the anti-Covid jab were administered so far. 270,745 persons are now fully vaccinated.

CDE News