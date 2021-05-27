Reading Time: 2 minutes

Govt to investigate Destiny-linked betting

Government has launched an investigation into Malta’s spending on its Eurovision Song Contest after allegations that taxpayer funds were used to boost Destiny’s odds with bookmakers. The audit, expected to commence next week will look into how that money was spent.

The issue of possible financial mismanagement was flagged to Abela by the board of public broadcaster PBS, which falls within his ministerial portfolio.

€3 million aquatic project to be completed in time for summer season

Works on a state-of-the-art aquatic sports facility in the north of the island are at an advanced stage and will be completed in time for the summer season.

This was announced by Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning Aaron Farrugia and Parliamentary Secretary for Sport, Recreation and Voluntary Organisations Clifton Grima. The new aquatic complex, largely being funded by the PA’s Development Planning Fund (DPF), will include a main pool, which is the second largest in Malta, a kids learning pool and a 3-lane indoor pool to ensure training can be carried out all year round.

Unemployment down in April

In April, the number of persons registering for work stood at 2,248, decreasing by 1,731 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020, the NSO said on Wednesday. Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups. Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks, decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. On the other hand, those persons registering for work between 21 and 52 weeks recorded the largest increase, followed by those registering for more than one year.

Covid-19 Update: Health authorities reported seven new COVID-19 cases yesterday while six recovered. The active case tally now stands at 69. 2,080 swab tests were carried out on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old male became the virus’ 419th victim.