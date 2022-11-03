Malta News Briefing – Thursday 3 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Caritas inaugurates new Community Centre in Hamrun

The Caritas Community Centre at Ħamrun has been inaugurated after an investment of €3 million from Curia, private and Government funding. This is the first Caritas Centre of its kind and will offer support and prevention services for families and individuals undergoing difficult times. Caritas Director Anthony Gatt said the centre will follow the philosophy that in poverty and weakness deserve better. The Curia provided the building, €2 million came from EU Social Funds for National Development and €700,000 from the Fondazzjoni Alf Mizzi. (TVM)

PN MP claims that Minister’s father was go-to-guy for permit recommendations

The father of Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi was the ‘go-to guy’ for architects seeking a favourable recommendation for planning permits from the heritage watchdog, Julie Zahra claimed. Speaking in Parliament during the debate on the financial estimates for the culture and heritage ministry, the PN MP aimed that Joe Zrinzo, who was until recently a member of the Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee, was the person that architects approached to try and influence decisions of the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage. (Maltatoday)

NAO raises concerns on state of Mount Carmel facility

The National Audit Office (NAO) expressed concern at the condition of wards at the Mount Carmel mental health facility, noting that while half of the wards are being refurbished, the rest remain in poor condition. In a report, the Office said that nine of the hospital’s wards are still in a questionable state (also to different extents), adding that “such an environment undoubtedly still impinges on the patients’ and staff’s overall wellbeing.” The report noted that the NAO “also remains concerned about the unsuccessful attempt to secure a temporary acute hospital to relocate patients from MCH, but recognises efforts undertaken so that MCH itself is rendered safer and better suited for mental health patients.” (Newsbook)

