Malta News Briefing – Thursday 31 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Govt won’t support business who rely solely on foreign workers – PM

PM Robert Abela said that the government will not extend support to operators whose business model solely revolves around importing foreign workers. This declaration comes shortly after the reports indicated that the government was considering a series of measures to curtail the presence of non-EU nationals in Malta. During a radio address to party supporters, Abela emphasized that social advancement is intrinsically tied to economic growth. He underscored that sectors necessitating foreign workers contribute significantly to this growth, as the local workforce supply does not adequately fulfill the existing demand. “We will stand up to the operators who are not willing to follow this strategic economic direction and instead, continue to base their business model on the importation of foreign workers who are returned to their home country when they’ve had enough of them… we are not willing to accept this mode of employment”, he argued. (Times of Malta)

Malta tops Internet-TV charts

Malta has taken the top spot in the ranking of countries with the highest rate of internet-connected TV usage, as reported by Eurostat. Reflecting the growing significance of internet-connected devices in modern life, the usage of these devices has surged from 2020 to 2022, according to a statement from Eurostat on Wednesday. In 2022, more than half (52%) of individuals aged 16 to 74 in the EU utilized an internet-connected TV, marking a 9-percentage point increase from 2020’s figure of 43%. Among the EU countries, the usage of an internet-connected TV was notably high in Malta where almost 8 out of 10 people used an internet-connected TV (78%), followed by Spain (69%), Sweden and Ireland (both 68%) and Cyprus (66%). (The Malta Independent)

Minister says reports Enemalta CEO was dismissed are untrue

Reports regarding the dismissal of Enemalta CEO Jonathan Cardona from the state-owned company have been refuted by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli. Dalli insisted that Cardona is continuing his work and has not been ousted from his position at Enemalta. During a press conference on Wednesday, she responded to media inquiries, reiterating his pivotal role in the ongoing project aimed at enhancing the nation’s energy distribution network. The Nationalist Party also called on government to clarify the situation on Cardona’s alleged sacking, but Dalli insisted these allegations were “baseless”. (Maltatoday)

