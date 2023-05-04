Malta News Briefing – Thursday 4 May 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Rosianne-Yorgen chats were public interest – Broadcasting authority

There was public interest value in journalists covering leaked WhatsApp chats between Rosianne Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech, the Broadcasting Authority has declared. The regulator made the assessment as it looked into a complaint filed by the Nationalist Party in which it accused PBS of breaking the law by not reporting on the content of those chats. While the BA dismissed the PN complaint and noted that PBS had in fact covered the Cutajar-Fenech issue in various ways, it endorsed PN lawyers’ arguments about the conversations’ newsworthiness. “It is true that the chats issue was of public interest, due to their relevance,” the BA argued. (Times of Malta)

MDA President denies he employed former PM as sign of gratitude

Malta Developers Association President Michael Stivala has denied suggestions that he had employed Joseph Muscat, upon the former Prime Minister’s retirement from politics, as “payback” for allowing developers to break planning laws. Stivala was testifying before Magistrate Rachel Montebello this afternoon, in the ongoing libel case he filed against independent politician Arnold Cassola. The libel suit was filed over a number of Facebook posts in which Cassola described Stivala as having been “gifted various illegalities” under the Muscat administration. Stivala insisted that Muscat had been engaged after he stepped down “on the strength of his vast experience in consultancy and politics.” (Maltatoday)

15 proposals from the private sector to develop wind farms in the sea

Minister for Finance, Clyde Caruana, announced that the Government has received 15 proposals from the private sector to develop wind farms in the sea, off the coast in the upper part of the country. Government is looking to build large energy generation projects in the sea, for the country to have a better mix of energy sources. Before the summer, the Government is planning to have laws in place so that the private sector can develop wind farms on the sea beyond Gozo. (TVM)

