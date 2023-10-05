Malta News Briefing – Thursday 5 October 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

MDA calls for renewal of existing building permits

The Malta Developers’ Association (MDA) has called for the renewal of existing building permits as a means to alleviate the reliance on imported workers, emphasizing their importance to the property industry. The MDA noted in a statement that while developers and contractors in this sector are paying well above the minimum wage, there is a shortage of Maltese nationals willing to work in the field, necessitating the hiring of foreign workers. The MDA further suggested that measures could be implemented to reduce the need for importing foreign employees. Among these proposed measures, the MDA recommended that the government automatically extend expiring building permits. (TVM)

New trade centre at MCAST to open in 2024 – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Tuesday that the initial stages of establishing a trade centre at MCAST will commence in September 2024, with the intention of it becoming operational one year thereafter. Addressing attendees during a Labour Party workshop focused on “A Malta of abilities” held at the Paola-based college, Abela underscored the significance of vocational trades and highlighted that the upcoming center would play a crucial role in retraining and enhancing the skills of workers within various trade sectors.

Judge rules No Deposit Cars contract void and fraudulent

A judge has declared a hire purchase contract between No Deposit Cars and a client void due to fraudulent practices in the sale of a used vehicle. Judge Toni Abela, in a damning decision, stated that No Deposit Cars, owned by Christian Borg, who is being accused of kidnap in separate legal proceedings, forces customers into contracts with unfavorable terms, including one that restricts clients from reporting hidden defects. The judge emphasized the importance of good faith even in second-hand transactions and condemned the company’s deceptive practices as equivalent to fraud under civil law. (Maltatoday)

