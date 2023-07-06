Malta News Briefing – Thursday 6 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

TCNs will need EU driving licence to operate Y-plates

New regulations stating that foreigners seeking employment as cab drivers in Malta must possess a valid European Union driving licence have come into force. Non-EU nationals will no longer be eligible for the Transport Malta issued tag for Y-plate cars and will be required to undergo a driving test instead. Previously, non-EU individuals were granted the tag and given a one-year period to obtain an EU driving license. The transport ministry has implemented these new rules with the objective of enhancing sector regulation to guarantee the provision of high-quality and safe services. (Times of Malta)

74% of plastic bottles collected by BCRS

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli disclosed that BCRS Malta Ltd, a private company responsible for the beverage container return scheme, collected 74% of all drink containers in the market between November 14, 2022, and June 18, 2023. The minister revealed this information in response to a parliamentary question raised by Ivan Bartolo, a Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Party (PN). Bartolo had sought clarification on the amount of deposit refunds issued by BCRS Malta through vouchers distributed from their Reverse Vending Machines. In her response, Minister Dalli stated that BCRS Malta has issued a total of €8,284,762 in deposit refunds through these vouchers during the specified period. (Maltatoday)

Qormi man imprisoned after importing explosive material

Jomic Calleja from Qormi has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech. He was found guilty of illegally importing explosive material into the country without the required license from the Commissioner for Police, as well as associating with others in committing this offense. In addition to the prison term, Calleja has been ordered to pay €2,827 in Court expenses and forfeit two personal guarantees worth €51,000. The case dates back to March 2020 when police investigations into drug trafficking led to the discovery of an international plot involving Calleja to import a bomb into Malta. (TVM)

