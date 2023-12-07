Malta News Briefing – Thursday 7 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM laments actions of foundation seeking to evict Gozitan families

PM Robert Abela has strongly criticised a foundation he described as “multimillionaire,” accusing it of attempting to profit by displacing Gozitan families from their properties. “This is exploitation,” he declared. “It is unacceptable for investors to amass vast wealth at the expense of ordinary citizens, potentially seizing their sole asset.” Abela promised that he will not “permit anyone to strip these individuals of their residences”. The PM’s remarks came in response to a court ruling mandating the eviction of a Qala family from their home of three decades. This verdict stemmed from a legal action initiated by administrators representing the Abbazia di Sant’ Antonio delli Navarra foundation.

UNESCO recognises festa as cultural heritage

Festa enthusiasts can celebrate as UNESCO has endorsed Malta’s proposal, acknowledging these cherished village celebrations as world heritage sites that warrant preservation. This decision was made by the United Nations body during its yearly gathering in Botswana. The proposal had garnered favourable assessments from a technical panel, advocating for the inclusion of the traditional festa in the inventory of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Furthermore, the recommendation praised Malta for an impressive video showcasing widespread community support. It also lauded the country for its “protective measures demonstrating the involvement of individuals with disabilities.”

70% likely to vote at next EP elections

As Malta approaches the European Parliament elections slated for June 8, 2024, findings from the most recent Eurobarometer survey uncover that 70% of participants indicated their likelihood to engage in the forthcoming elections. Released half a year ahead of the elections, the 2023 Parlameter (a special Eurobarometer) survey highlights the active involvement of Maltese citizens in the democratic process. In contrast, 68% of respondents across Europe expressed their intention to vote, showcasing Malta’s heightened enthusiasm for the European elections. The survey also presents a generally positive trend, with voter turnout in Malta’s 2019 elections at 72.6%, slightly lower than the 2014 elections by two points. Notably, the upcoming elections will mark the inclusion of 16- and 17-year-olds in the voting population.

