Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 12 December 2023

Morning Briefing

Court says journalist should be able to film in prison

A landmark ruling will permit journalists to conduct interviews, capture photos, and record videos within prisons, potentially enhancing public oversight of activities behind bars. Emphasizing that the law should not hinder journalists’ access to the public sphere, the court upheld blogger Manuel Delia’s claim of violated rights due to denied entry to prisons and detention centers. Delia initiated legal action in September 2020 following his request to visit Corradino prison and detention facilities, prompted by Times of Malta’s report on alleged mistreatment of detainees by prison staff, including being treated inhumanely. (Times of Malta)

Rent law reform debate kicks off in Parliament

Housing Minister Roderick Galdea introduced initial amendments to the rent law, aimed at addressing overcrowding issues perpetrated by certain landlords. These changes will limit the number of non-related tenants in a unit to six, aligning the rent law with planning regulations. Galdea highlighted a recent case where 40 individuals were discovered living in poor conditions within a single Sliema apartment, emphasizing the government’s stance against such exploitation. He also condemned steep rent increases, citing instances where apartments previously rented for €900 now demand €3,000 monthly, deeming these inflated rates intolerable. (Maltatoday)

PN wants changes to Proceeds of Crimes Act

The PN announced its intention to suggest changes to the bill that modifies the Proceeds of Crime Act, specifically aiming to exempt corruption offenses from its scope. PN’s Justice spokesperson, Karol Aquilina, emphasized the necessity for robust laws and institutions in combating crime, accusing the government of persistently undermining this effort through the proposed amendments to the Proceeds of Crime Act. He said that the newly proposed Bill 76, which was debated in the House on Monday afternoon, seeks to further weaken the country’s crime-fighting measures. (The Malta Independent)

