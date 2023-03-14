Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 14 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

First-time buyers to be granted higher loan amount on 10% deposit scheme

The Housing Authority will extend the 10% deposit scheme by raising the limit on the property value from €175,000 to €225,000. Half of those eligible for this scheme, amounting to 1,200 persons, have already applied for another scheme that will grant young couples €1,000 a year for 10 years. Those who haven’t yet applied for the latter scheme have till the end of May to do so. (TVM)

Muscat defends Schembri, insists Cabinet knew about Steward

Former PM Joseph Muscat still has faith in his former chief of staff Keith Schembri “as a person”, he told a court on Monday. Muscat argued that he could “vouch for no one” but he “still had faith in Schembri as a person to date.” In the same sitting, Muscat insisted that Cabinet was aware of the side agreement with Steward Healthcare that obliged the government to pay the company €100 million if the contract was annulled. He reiterated that all that was discussed in Cabinet is minuted and ample reference to this was made in the Auditor General’s report. He was testifying in a libel case he filed against lawyer Christian Grima. (Times of Malta)

New licencing system for contractors to apply from June

A new regime leading to the eventual licencing of building contractors will kick off on June 1, according to a government plan presented for public consultation on Monday. Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the proposed licencing scheme will improve the quality of the construction sector and lead to better enforcement. According to the plan, applications for a license will open on 1 June and close on October 31. But the final cut-off date for all contractors to be licensed has been set at January 1, 2025. (Maltatoday)

