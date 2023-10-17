Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 17 October 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Man charged with double Marsa murder

A man has been formally accused of the double homicide that occurred at a stable in Marsa. Iddirisu Faisal, a 34-year-old resident of Marsa originally from Ghana, is facing charges for the murders of Joseph Bartolo and Carmela Abela, as well as the attempted murder of a woman from Nigeria. Furthermore, Faisal, who works as a plasterer, is also charged with causing severe harm to the woman and causing minor injuries to another man. In addition, he faces charges related to resisting arrest and inflicting minor injuries on a police officer. During the court proceedings, it was disclosed that at the time of his apprehension, the accused possessed solely an Italian identification card and an expired Ghanaian identification card. Faisal’s legal counsel informed the court that the defendant intended to enter a not guilty plea for the charges. (Times of Malta)

Daphne Caruana Galizia remembered in silent gathering

A silent gathering was held in Bidnija to mark the sixth anniversary of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination. Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bombing incident near her residence at approximately 3 p.m. on October 16, 2017. A number of speakers shared their memories of the late journalist and called on authorities to ensure that the rule of law is protected and for the recommendations of the public inquiry which followed the murder to be implemented. So far, three men have faced charges in connection with her murder. Vince Muscat, also known as il-Koħħu, opted for a plea deal and received a 15-year prison sentence in exchange for providing evidence against his co-defendants. Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio changed their plea to guilty shortly after the jury had been selected. They were subsequently sentenced to 40 years in prison. Meanwhile, Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind in the murder case, remains in custody as he awaits trial by jury. (The Malta Independent)

UNESCO concerned at harm to Valletta by excess development

UNESCO has expressed apprehensions regarding the implications of development initiatives in Malta, particularly in relation to the World Heritage Site of Valletta. These concerns have arisen following reports from various organisations, including Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), an NGO actively advocating against detrimental construction projects in and around Valletta.

In a statement, Monday, FAA pointed out that UNESCO has identified several projects that may have the potential to impact the Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) of Valletta, a critical aspect in determining the status of World Heritage Sites. FAA has urged an immediate shift away from the “development at any cost” approach and underscored the significance of safeguarding Malta’s heritage for future generations. (Newsbook)

