Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 18 July 2023

Morning Briefing

Government to appoint public inquiry on Jean Paul Sofia’s death

After meeting with the parents of Jean Paul Sofia at Castille, Prime Minister Robert Abela made a significant decision to appoint a public inquiry into their son’s death. This decision came as a U-turn, which occurred following the magistrate’s extension of the inquiry by another 60 days. The Prime Minister had been exerting pressure on the magistrate to conclude the investigation, and the extension seemingly sparked his change of stance on the matter. In a press briefing this evening, the PM formally apologised to Sofia’s parents for the delay and for what he described as a perceived lack of emotion expressed in recent weeks as he sought to balance his feelings as a parents and the need to defend the institutions. Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon will be appointed as President of the inquiring committee. He will be assisted by Auditor-General Charles Deguara and Perit Mario Cassar a Court expert.

Cars on road reach 424,904

According to data from the National Statistics Office (NSO), by the end of 2022, there were 424,904 licensed vehicles in Malta, which were registered under 276,715 driving license holders. Among all licensed vehicles, 74.7% were passenger cars, with 23,016 new motor vehicles receiving licenses in 2022. As a result, the total number of passenger cars in Malta reached 317,232 by the end of that year. On the other hand, the NSO’s regional statistics report indicated that the number of public transport users in 2022 was 49,222,424. The month with the highest number of public transport commuters was October, while January saw the fewest public transport users. (NSO)

Cannabis associations likely to be operational by March

Cannabis associations are expected to become operational by the end of March 2024, media reports suggest. In June, it was disclosed that 26 groups had applied for cannabis association licenses from the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC), but no specific timeline had been provided at that time. The main challenge in the license approval process was obtaining the approval from banks to secure loans for their operations. However, sources indicate that this obstacle has now been resolved. (Maltatoday)

