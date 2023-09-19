Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 19 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Private sector should drive economic change – Finance Minister

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana urged the private sector to take a more active role in charting a new economic course for Malta. Speaking during a Central Bank Summer, Caruana said that goernment will lend its support as the private sector assumes the role of driving change. Caruana stressed the need for business leaders and entrepreneurs to lead the way in reshaping Malta’s economy. Simultaneously, the government should facilitate this transformation by addressing inefficiencies and issues that have characterised Malta’s economic model in recent years. He underscored that change should not primarily rely on the government but should instead be led by the private sector. (Times of Malta)

Man charged on filming, disseminating footage of sexual acts at Boċċi club

A 35-year-old man has been released on bail following accusations of recording and distributing explicit content without the consent of the individuals involved in a video that recently gained widespread attention. The Court heard that Mark Cachia Zammit recorded and shared sexually explicit videos without the participants’ consent during an evening at a Luqa Boċċi Club. The defence, based on legal grounds, submitted a not guilty plea, arguing that the individuals engaged in sexual activity were aware of being recorded and appeared to derive pleasure from the attention, thereby arguing that there was no intention to cause any harm. (Maltatoday)

Maltese language associations refuse to recognise Centre for the Maltese Language

Seven associations and academic institutions have declared the establishment of the Centre for the Maltese Language as “null and void” and have asserted their non-recognition of it. This declaration follows the National Council for the Maltese Language’s submission of a judicial protest against the Minister of Arts and Culture due to the lack of transparency surrounding the formation of a new entity led by Norma Saliba. Saliba, who previously served as the head of news at the public broadcaster, was appointed as the CEO of the newly established centre shortly after leaving her position at the public broadcaster. It was revealed that Saliba would receive an annual financial package exceeding €73,000 in her new role. (Newsbook)

