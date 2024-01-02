Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 2 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Man murdered on New Year’s Day

Eric Borg, a 27-year-old resident of Rabat, was fatally shot in the Nigret area, Rabat, on the first day of the new year. Following a nearly the-hour pursuit, authorities apprehended the suspect in Rabat. According to police, the victim had engaged in an altercation with another individual. Sustaining two gunshot wounds, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident and was pronounced dead at the scene. he alleged shooter – a Maltese national – was arrested shortly after, but the police say the motive is unknown. (Times of Malta)

No major road accidents reported in December

Throughout December, law enforcement officials emphasized heightened roadside inspections across the islands and reported no significant road traffic accidents, as disclosed by the police on Monday. From the beginning of December until New Year’s Eve, over 160 road checks were conducted, scrutinizing approximately 4,500 vehicles. The majority of drivers were found to be in compliance with traffic regulations during these checks. The police revealed that more than 600 fines were issued for various infringements that ranged from driving without the necessary road and driving licences, mobile phone use while driving, excessive speeding, no seatbelt and illegal tinted glass. (Maltatoday)

NYE celebrations attract 50k to Valletta

Valletta drew in thousands of individuals to mark the start of 2024. An estimated crowd of 50,000, comprising both locals and tourists, gathered in the city for New Year celebrations. The highlight of the evening in the capital was the live New Year’s Eve concert held in St. George’s Square, featuring performances by diverse Maltese singers and musicians. This concert marked the conclusion of a month-long series of events arranged by the Valletta Cultural Agency as part of the Christmas in the Capital programme. (TVM)

