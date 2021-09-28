PM calls for revision of electoral districts / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 28 September 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0840 – Newspaper Review

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela calling for a revision of electoral Districts, hinting that their number may be reduced but stopping short of revealing any government proposals on the issue.

In-Nazzjon quotes a PN statement warning that lack of planning by the government ahead of the new school year will have a negative effect on students and educators. The party said that special support services are being dismantled to make up for a shortage of teachers.

The Independent follows a Cabinet meeting held at the Ta’ Qali basketball pavilion on Monday, discussing the government’s plan for sports. The Prime Minister announced a €20 million investment to develop a motorsport racetrack in Ħal Far.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that plans for a Ħal Far racetrack will not encroach on ODZ areas and will keep away from residential zones. Abela said that motorsport enthusiasts will enjoy a world-class facility.

The Times says that an underground corridor at Mater Dei hospital is being used as a temporary mortuary following a malfunction with the elevator connecting to the morgue. Staff and patients expressed shock that corpses had been left unattended in body bags.

The Independent says that Education Minister denied claims by the union of teachers that some 150 primary classrooms are without a teacher. Earlier, union representatives accused the ministry of unpreparedness ahead of the new scholastic year.

L-Orizzont says that 45 new classrooms have been introduced this scholastic year to abide by health authority directives. Addressing a press conference, Education Minister Justyne Caruana dismissed concerns about a shortage in teachers.

In-Nazzjon covers a press conference by the union of teachers criticising the education ministry for filing a court injunction to block union directives issued to its members. Union president Marco Bonnici said that the ministry is trying to silence teachers.

Morning Briefing

PM touts electoral reform again

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday argued in favour of the need of a discussion on reforming electoral districts, indicating his preference towards reducing their number. Speaking to The Times of Malta Abela argued that “societies evolve, so structures and rules need to evolve accordingly to better reflect them”. Questioned further about his ideas, he said that “I do have my own thoughts about this, but I don’t want to voice them now because I would be killing the discussion,” he said. Both PL and PN representatives have in recent months made an argument in favour of electoral reform, with one possible consideration being the inclusion of a national threshold allowing a third party to make it to Parliament if it garners enough vote on a national level.

Scheme to support inclusivity launched

Malta Enterprise launched a new scheme to assist Maltese enterprises to have a more accessible workplace and to invest further in the abilities of the employees. Through a consultation with the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD), this scheme will cover up to 90% of the investment done by the business, with a maximum of €10,000. This scheme is also open for self-employed businesses.

This scheme covers investment such as Machinery – to strengthen the functional abilities of individuals with disabilities such as motion wheels and alarms and electric systems; Minor structural changes within the company building to give better access – which needs to be certified by an architect according to standards to guarantee access; Technology to assist visually impaired individuals to read, or to magnify writings, and other technologies to offer better autonomy; Resurfacing spaces within the company which are resistant for wheelchair use and other spaces to assist visually impaired people to move from one space to another and Accessible formats such as Braille, and recorded messages to inform on the health and security within the place of work. Employees will be given professional training to use this technology.

PN calls for respect of teachers dignity

The Nationalist Party said that the Government should protect the dignity of teachers and refrains from avoiding dialogue with them by filing an inhibition warrant. In a press briefing, MP Clyde Puli, Education Shadow Minister highlighted the plight of teachers at the beginning of the new scholastic year, arguing that government’s heavy-handed tactics will not provide solutions. The PN said that it will present new proposals which will revive respect to teachers, including with higher salaries to government, church and private teachers. This will be accompanied by further investment in technology and alternative energy in schools.

Covid-19 Update: 13 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, while 43 recovered, lowering the active case tally to 391. 17 patients remain in hospital, four of whom in ITU.