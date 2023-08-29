Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 29 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Tribunal order Air Malta to pay €585,056 to cabin crew after discrimination claims

Air Malta has been ordered by a tribunal to reimburse €585,056 to 33 former cabin crew personnel after being found guilty of discrimination and infringement of the principle of equitable remuneration for similar tasks. Back in July, the industrial tribunal concluded that Air Malta must disburse this sum within a month, following its determination of the case initiated by cabin crew members and their union in 2018. The disbursed amounts differ based on the specific circumstances of each employee, with the highest payment granted to an individual cabin crew member exceeding €35,000. Originally involving 42 workers, the lawsuit was instigated in 2018, yet nine of them opted to withdraw from the proceedings as they secured alternative employment. The cabin crew members contended that the 2017 collective agreement contained discriminatory provisions that violated their fundamental rights, particularly concerning the calculation of salary increments. (The Malta Independent)

Unemployment remains below 900

In July 2023, the count of individuals enrolling for employment in Malta remained under 900. According to the National Statistics Office, the figure for July 2023 totaled 893 registrants, marking a decline of 32 individuals in comparison to the same month in 2022. Insights from Jobsplus data for July 2023 reveal a year-on-year drop of 46 individuals in the overall count, with a decrease in Part I registrants and a simultaneous increase of 14 individuals in those registering under Part II of the unemployment register. (Newsbook)

Wardens to get speed guns to check speed on road

Traffic wardens and transport officials will now employ speed guns as authorities seek to enhance efforts towards road safety. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the existing count of over 6,000 motorists apprehended by the police through speed gun utilization within the previous year. Speeding, along with the usage of mobile phones by drivers, currently ranks as the most frequent traffic violation, as reported by law enforcement. Notably, both of these infractions are considered the most hazardous. Penalties for speeding vary between €35 and €70, contingent on the extent to which the vehicle exceeded the designated speed limit. (Times of Malta)

