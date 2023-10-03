Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 3rd October 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

House debates Air Malta developments

The Speaker of the House of Representatives initially rejected the Opposition’s request for an urgent debate on Air Malta. However, shortly thereafter, the Prime Minister expressed his willingness to engage in a discussion on the topic, and the House agreed to hold the debate today. In response to the Opposition’s request, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech accused the government of avoiding a discussion on the matter. Although the Speaker ruled that the request was not “urgent”, the PM accepted to hold a debate in the evening. Earlier in the day, the PM revealed that on March 31 next year, a fresh national airline, still carrying the name Air Malta, will embark on its inaugural flight, taking over from the existing flag carrier, which is set to conduct its final flight on March 30. The PM explained that an agreement had been struck with the European Union to facilitate the transition to the new airline, following the European Commission’s earlier rejection of a government plea for additional state funding for the current carrier. Abela expressed confidence that the new airline would be more efficient, achieve a higher passenger load factor, and become profitable within approximately two years.

Media reform on the cards – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Monday that the government will release a White Paper outlining proposed media reform laws, following the final report submitted by a committee of media experts he appointed last year. This move was in response to requests from various stakeholders, including the Institute of Maltese Journalists, journalists, editors, academics, and media organizations. The report, which was completed in July, was handed over to Prime Minister Robert Abela and subsequently presented in parliament. The committee, established by the government in line with recommendations from a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017, was tasked with assessing local laws and suggesting improvements.

Driving tests racket: PM, Minister, Labour MPs defend Ian Borg

Prime Minister Robert Abela remained steadfast in his support for Minister Ian Borg, who has been involved in assisting individuals with their driving tests or expediting their exam scheduling, even as three officials face corruption charges related to this practice. Abela emphasized that Borg was fulfilling his role as a minister by aiding individuals with “legitimate requests.” Abela underscored that every ministry, from the Office of the Prime Minister down to ministry secretariats, employs officials tasked with assisting the public, regardless of their political affiliations, in meeting their everyday needs. Members of the Labour Party, including ministers and MPs, have united in their stance, asserting that they perceive no wrongdoing in Minister Ian Borg and his team communicating with a Transport Malta official regarding driving tests. (MaltatodaY)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group