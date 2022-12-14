President George Vella does not exclude going abroad to avoid signing abortion amendment / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 14 December 2022

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 1630

Afternoon Portal Briefing

The Times of Malta says that President George Vella said he does not exclude going abroad again to avoid signing legal changes related to abortion once they are presented to him for his final signature.

Maltatoday reports that according to Foreign Minister Ian Borg Malta has given Ukraine €1.7 million in emergency aid since March.

Newsbook says that two people died while Covid-19 positive overnight, bringing the number of victims in Malta up to 811 since the beginning of the pandemic. Moreover, 28 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours, while 17 individuals recovered. The number of active cases now stands at 218.

TVM reports that PM Robert Abela is among 27 EU member states’ leaders who arrived in Brussels this morning for two back to back meetings which will be held this week in the Belgium capital.

Updated 1200

Graduates increase by a fifth

Tertiary-level graduates totalled 5,597 during 2021, equivalent to an increase of 20.9 per cent over the previous year, fresh NSO data has confirmed. The largest share of tertiary graduates (58.7 per cent) attained a qualification at ISCED level 6 (Bachelor’s or equivalent). This was followed by 31.8 per cent of total tertiary graduates who attained their qualification at ISCED level 7 (Master’s or equivalent). The majority of tertiary graduates (59.7 per cent) were females. Females surpassed

males in all levels of tertiary education (Chart 2). The absolute majority, or 51.1 per cent of tertiarylevel graduates, were aged between 20 and 24 years

Third of 15-year-old underachieve in Maths, Science and reading

Around a third of all 15-year-olds in Malta are underachieving in maths, science and reading with no or little improvement over the past decade. The National Strategic Action Plan for Further and Higher Education 2022-2030 indicates that between 2009 and 2019 the share of low achieving 15-year-olds has increased from 32.5% to 33.5% in science and decreased from 33.7% to 30.2% in maths. In the European Union, only slightly more than a fifth of 15-year-olds underachieve in these three basic skills. (Maltatoday)

RO systems spikes after BCRS introduction

The number of people installing reverse osmosis systems in their homes has spiked over the past month as people seek alternatives to bottled water to avoid the “hassle” and added cost brought about by the new recycling scheme, according to suppliers contacted by The Times of Malta. The controversial Beverage Container Refund Scheme (BCRS) – run by a consortium made up of the country’s largest beverage manufacturers and importers – came into force last month, with customers paying an additional 10c per beverage container, including beer cans and plastic water or soft drink bottles. (Times of Malta)

Late PN MP Robert Arrigo honoured in Republic Day awards

On Tuesday, President George Vella bestowed Arrigo with one of the country’s highest forms of recognition, handing his widow Marina the Medal for services to the Republic (Midalja għall-Qadi tar Repubblika). He was awarded the medal for his lifelong work in the tourism sector, his contribution to sport as Sliema Wanderers president, and his contribution to politics as Sliema mayor and later an MP. Former MPs and minister Dolores Cristina and Alex Sceberras Trigona were made Companions of the National Order of Merit. Cristina is the first woman to receive that honour. Ten others were awarded the Midalja ghall-Qadi tar Repubblika. (Times of Malta)

NAO raises issue of high level of uncollected Government dues

The National Audit Office had criticism in its annual report on public finances for the government’s debt collection efforts, as around €1 billion in arrears remains waiting to be collected for the year 2021. The Auditor General, Charles Deguara, presented to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Anġlu Farrugia, the Annual Audit Report on the Public Accounts for 2021. One of the key findings concerned “insufficient effort to collect amounts owed to the government”, with the NAO saying that the government has some €6.5 billion in gross outstanding arrears – out of which €989 million is collectible. (The Malta Independent)

President Vella raises abortion issue in Republic Day speech

President George Vella has expressed hope that ongoing discussions on the decriminalisation of abortion if a woman’s health or life is at risk will address all concerns. In a brief departure from tradition, Vella made a passing reference to the ongoing parliamentary process involving the Bill put forward by the government during the Republic Day speech at the Palace in Valletta. “It is not practice for the President to speak on a Bill that is in front of parliament since we have to allow the democratic process to take its course but I feel these are particular circumstances and express hope that ongoing discussions will lead to solutions that address all concerns being raised,” Vella said. (MaltaToday)

