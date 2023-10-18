Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 18 October 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Chamber says minimum wage increase is naive and suicidal

The Malta Chamber of Commerce strongly criticized the potential wage increases, describing them as “at best naive and at worst suicidal,” as unions and employers’ associations prepared for crucial discussions about a potential minimum wage hike in upcoming talks on Wednesday. These discussions mark the culmination of the work carried out by the Low Wage Commission, an advisory body consisting of Malta’s social partners, established earlier this year. On a related note, Prime Minister Robert Abela stressed on Sunday that Malta’s minimum wage “must be increased,” with ongoing talks involving the government and social partners. While certain social partners remain resistant to a wage increase, others are more receptive to the idea, with some proposing that the government share a portion of the increase. However, it is unlikely that the government will agree to this proposal, as Finance Minister Clyde Caruana informed social partners during a pre-budget consultation that this suggestion is not being considered. (Times of Malta)

Qormi man sentenced to probation for upskirt filming

A man has been sentenced to probation and required to undergo treatment for behavioral issues after he confessed to filming under an unsuspecting woman’s skirt at the Valletta bus terminus. The defendant, George Valletta, a 57-year-old from Qormi who stated he worked as a sprayer, was brought before Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil on Tuesday, charged with harassment. Police Inspector Daryl Borg informed the court that undercover police officers on duty at the Valletta bus terminus had observed the defendant behaving suspiciously. When the officers approached for a closer look, they discovered a camera in his bag that was still recording. The footage turned out to be voyeuristic content surreptitiously filmed of a female tourist. Valletta was immediately detained and taken to the police station. In court today, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of harassment through inappropriate behavior with sexual connotations that could reasonably be deemed humiliating or degrading. (Maltatoday)

Malta fined by ECHR for ‘inhumane detentions’

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled o that Malta must implement tangible measures to align its detention practices with human rights standards. Additionally, the court ordered Malta to pay €25,000 in compensation for the inhumane detention conditions suffered by an Ivorian individual. The ECHR expressed its apprehension regarding Malta’s “flawed national system, which obstructs the safeguarding of human rights.” It urged the government to enhance the conditions of detention for migrants and establish a legal framework for their detention. (The Malta Independent)

