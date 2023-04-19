Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 19 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

No decision yet by EC on Air Malta – Minister

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana insisted that the European Commission has not as yet taken any definite decision regarding the future of the national airline Air Malta. Reacting to media reports suggesting that the national airline was folding down later this year, Minister Caruana confirmed that the Government and Air Malta are presently holding discussions with the European Commission, adding that another meeting is scheduled in a fortnight’s time. In comments to the national broadcaster, Caruana added that the European Commission has studied Air Malta’s operation and its financial strengths over the years, and it needs more information in order to be able to allow the Maltese Government do what is necessary for the country to have a national airline. (TVM)

Kitchen Cabinet did not exist – Keith Schembri

Former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri dismissed claims that there was an inner circle within Castille that took certain decisions during the tenure of former PM Joseph Muscat. Ex-finance minister Edward Scicluna had described this inner circle as a “kitchen cabinet”. Schembri says that as finance minister, Scicluna would have been involved in major decisions. “There was no kitchen cabinet”, Schembri told a Public Accounts Committee hearing. (Times of Malta)

Malta-Gozo travel substantially up in Q1-2023

Travel between Malta and Gozo increased substantially in the first three months of 2023 when compared to the previous years, even as the fast ferry operators drastically reduced the number of journeys between Mġarr and Valletta. National Statistics Office figures show that 1,254,008 passengers and 439,784 vehicles travelled between Malta and Gozo between January and March this year, with the figures representing an increase of 21.8% and 8.2% respectively over the corresponding period of 2022. (Newsbook)

