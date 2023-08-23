Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 23 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Whistleblower Alleges Voter Fraud Scheme Alongside Licence Racket

A whistleblower from Transport Malta, who exposed a suspected illicit driving licence operation, asserts that he possesses evidence suggesting extensive voter fraud dating back to 2014. According to a court application directed to Magistrate Rachel Montebello, the informant has made claims about a criminal conspiracy involving the transfer of ID cards belonging to deceased foreign-born Maltese citizens to other foreign residents. This alleged scheme purportedly facilitated their participation in voting for the Labour Party. The individual behind these allegations asserts that substantial sums of money, amounting to “thousands of euros,” changed hands as part of this operation. Furthermore, he asserts that he possesses a comprehensive list of individuals who were involved. (Maltatoday)

Chamber worried of Malta’s depiction as destination for drugs and alcohol

The Malta Chamber of Commerce said it is highly concerned about Malta’s growing international reputation as a destination for tourists seeking “inexpensive alcohol, legal drug consumption and uninhibited revelry.” The Chamber urged government to “step up and act now” as it insisted that such a reputation undermines more desirable avenues of tourism and is diametrically opposite to government’s repeated pledge to promote the Maltese Islands as a hub for quality tourism experiences. “Tourism plays a vital role when it comes to Malta’s identity. Though the number of tourists visiting our islands may have increased, in real terms their spending power has decreased. This is why The Malta Chamber has consistently urged authorities to prioritise quality over numerical influx and to promote Malta’s uniqueness in terms of culture, heritage and history,” the business lobby said. (Newsbook)

Individual Involved in Attempted C-4 Explosives Importation on Dark Web Goes Missing

A man who attempted to procure military-grade C-4 explosives from the dark web and bring them into Malta has now become untraceable. Jomic Calleja Maatouk, aged 36, “has failed to register his presence in a bail book for several consecutive days and is now being sought by authorities. Calleja Maatouk’s partner has also been reported missing, intensifying the concerns.

According to the Times of Malta, law enforcement agencies are currently entertaining the possibility that both individuals may have absconded the country. (Times of Malta)

