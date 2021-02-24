Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 24 February 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vince Muscat sentenced to prison for Caruana Galizia murder, receives pardon on Chircop murder

A number of key developments surrounding Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assisination took place yesterday in what could turn to be a significant turn of events. Earlier in the day, Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He will also pay €42,000 in court expenses, after reaching a plea bargain deal with prosecutors to provide information about the murder as well as other crimes, most notably on the killing of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

A few hours later, Tal-Maksar brothers Adrian and Robert Agius and their associate Jamie Vella were arrested by the police on suspicions of having supplied the bomb used to assasinate the journalist. The three had already been arrested, with others, a few months after the brutal killing but were later released after no charges were pressed.

Il-Kohhu has been granted a Presidential Pardon with regard to this killing, with Muscat being understood to be able to give further information on who was behind the killing of Chircop and how the murder plot was executed. As part of the deal reached with authorities, Muscat accepted to returns the proceeds of crime he received in connection to the homicide.

Rule of law reigns – PM

Addressing the media in the evening, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that what had happened during the day confirmed that the institutions and the rule of law in our country were working. He also confirmed that Cabinet had approved the above pardon, which Government will be publishing in the sake of transparency. He added that no politicians were found to be involved in the journalist’s murder so far.

Family hopes new events will lead to justice

The family of journalist Caruana Galizia expressed hope that these events will lead to complete justice for the journalist. Family lawyer Jason Azzopardi said in a statement on the family’s behalf that the “macabre killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia was intentional and should have been avoided. The victim paid for it with her life, and the family are paying for the loss of a loved one.”

“But in these circumstances, and since it has been informed by the Attorney General, the family expresses their hope that this development begins leading to complete justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia”.

Covid-19 update

The Health Department reported 221 new cases of coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, with 191 recovering. The number of active cases has reached 2,500. 3,274 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 has reached 306.

