Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 24 March 2021

Morning Briefing

PN claims Chris Cardona was arrested on eve of HSBC robbery

In an explosive speech, Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi said that former Economy Minister Chris Cardona had been arrested o the night of the HSBC Bank Heist. Despite Joseph Muscat being privy to that information, Azzopardi insisted, he went on to appoint him minister. “After Joseph Muscat resigned, Cardona was the only one to go to his house to have his picture taken with him. What did he know about Muscat?” Azzopardi asked.

Azzopardi also took Labour to task for insisting that the financial crime charges against Keith Schembri and officials from Nexia BT were related to crimes committed before 2013, saying that the charge sheets which included money laundering, fraud, forgery and misappropriation went up 2019, covering the passport kickbacks scandal.

The PN MP also challenged Prime Minister Robert Abela to say when was the last time he was in contact with the Maksar Brothers, who stand accused of providing the bomb that was used in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Degiorgios seek Presidential pardon

In another chapter of the continuously evolving saga, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio have written to President George Vella requesting a pardon in return for naming a former minister who was a “mastermind” in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The brothers also expressed readiness to name a middleman “against whom no steps have been taken so far.”

Alfred Degiorgio said he is also willing to name a former minister and also a sitting minister who were “masterminds” behind an attempted robbery and an attempted homicide, as well as other persons involved in the case.

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family is insisting that brothers, George and Alfred Degiorgio, should not be granted a presidential pardon. They said that in order that full justice prevails, past criminal acts should not be used so that criminals “buy” their freedom from justice for a murder. They added that criminal crimes should be solved and the criminals arraigned before justice, however Daphne Caruana Galizia should not be denied justice.

Covid-19 Update

New COVID-19 cases went down to double digits for the first time in seven weeks. Health authorities reported 90 cases on Tuesday, though only 2,661 perons were tested. Two patients, a 76-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman died overnight, bringing the number of deaths to 375.

