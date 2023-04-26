Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 26 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Corinthia seeks Government help for Sudan evacuation – reports

Foreign Minister Ian Borg said that there are no Maltese citizens in Sudan but an international company has asked Malta for assistance to evacuate their employees. According to a report published by The Times of Malta, the international company is Corinthia Hotels, which has a hotel in Sudan’s capital Khartoum. In parliament, Borg said that the country is helping an international company evacuate its workers, however, “none of the employees are Maltese,” he said. (Times of Malta)

Double-digit growth in victims of domestic violence

Malta has experienced a double-digit spike in women seeking assistance over the island’s epidemic of domestic violence crime. In 2021, the rate of women – who formed 78.9% of service users – who needed support over domestic violence, climbed by 12.9% over 2020. The NSO said tha the increase, compared to 2019, is 28.5%, from 2,565 to 3,295. The latest NSO data also reveals that during 2021, 171 persons – 94% male – made use of services available for perpetrators, such as the ‘Stop!’ programme at Aġenzija Appoġġ and the Department of Probation and Parole. (Maltatoday)

Roderick Cassar denied bail

The Court has denied a request by Roderick Cassar for bail. The man is charged with the murder of his wife Bernice Cassar on 22 November last year. Cassar is being charged with killing his wife with two shots from a firearm in the Corradino area. This after several instances of domestic violence against her. The accused had been arrested by the Police after a long-drawn-out saga in front of his residence in Qrendi. Mr Justice Neville Camilleri presided the Court in handing this decision. (TVM)

