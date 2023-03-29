Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 29 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Keith Schembri distances himself from Electrogas deal, says Konrad Mizzi was go-to person

Former PM’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri sought to distance himself from the Electrogas scandal, insisting that he only played a peripheral role in the Electrogas deal, learning of progress through updates given to cabinet but otherwise uninvolved. Replying to questions by parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, Schembri insisted that it was Konrad Mizzi, who was politically responsible for overseeing the power station project, who was in contact with the relevant shareholders. Schembri insisted he never met Yorgen Fenech or other Electrogas directors to discuss their bid for the project, save for a single meeting in which he (Schembri) acted as an observer. (Times of Malta)

Aware of increased drug use, Govt launches consultation on new policy

Government has launched a document for public consultation on drug policy, aiming to strengthen the government’s policy and reflect today’s realities. During a press conference, Minister for Social Policy and Children’s Rights Michael Falzon launched the document, which will have a public consultation period of five weeks, during which the public, individuals who have had drug problems, or those working in the sector, will have the opportunity to share their experiences and provide recommendations. This consultation document includes a number of proposed actions that can help reduce drug supply and demand while improving the legal framework. It also proposes drug testing for drivers to check if they are under the influence of drugs. (The Malta Independent)

Traffic casualties up by a third

Traffic casualties in 2021 increased by 32.9% over the previous year, fresh data on transport issued by the National Statistics Office shows. The number of reported traffic accidents in 2021 increased by 2,185 over the previous year, reaching 14,135, with 35.3% of these accidents recorded in the Northern Harbour district. The figures also show that injuries sustained by five drivers and four pedestrians proved fatal. (Maltatoday)

