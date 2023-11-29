Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 29 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

GDP grows by 7.1% in Q3 – NSO

Provisional estimates published by the National Statistics Office indicate that the gross domestic product for the third quarter of 2023 amounted to €5.2 billion, an increase of €610.2 million, (13.3%), when compared to the same quarter of 2022. In volume terms, GDP rose by 7.1%. Final domestic demand contributed negatively to GDP growth (3.4 percentage points) due to negative growth in Gross fixed capital formation. Conversely, foreign trade contributed positively to GDP growth (10.5 percentage points) attributable to an increase in Exports of goods and services and a decrease in Imports of goods and services.

Government employees to get COLA top-up

Public sector employees are set to receive an additional amount in their collective agreements to ensure they obtain the complete COLA sum. A joint statement involving the Office of the Prime Minister, For.U.M, GWU, UHM, and CMTU has confirmed that those in public administration will see an increase in their salary to bridge the gap between the financial package in their collective agreement and the COLA system. This enhancement comprises a €6.41 weekly raise within the collective agreements to align with the full €12.81 COLA amount. All public sector workers will qualify for this supplement. The separate relativity mechanism for public officials will be discussed in the first quarter of 2024, as the collective agreement will expire by the end of next year.

€165,000 allocated for budget advertising

Information presented in Parliament indicates that the government allocated €165,000 towards promoting its recent budget. PM Robert Abela shared this information replying to a parliamentary question. Abela defended the expenditure in his response by characterizing the budget advertising effort, as an “information campaign.” No breakdown of costs was provided.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group