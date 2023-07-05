Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 5 July 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Lack of space, public emergency reason for keeping migrants on boat – PM

During his testimony in a human rights case filed by 32 individuals who were detained on Captain Morgan boats, Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasised that the government’s decision to keep newly arrived migrants on boats off Malta in 2020 was due to the lack of space in migrant centers and the country’s ongoing public health emergency. The incident occurred in April 2020, amidst the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the government declared Malta’s ports closed and opted to accommodate arrivals at sea by utilizing privately hired tourist boats. “The country was closed. Most of the country was not paralysed but shut down. Our core function was to save lives and keep them as comfortable as possible, providing them with food, medicines, daily provisions and even cigarettes. Obviously, as comfortable as possible. Because at the time, the whole country was not comfortable and everyone bore a part of the burden”, the PM argued. (Times of Malta)

PN calls for support on motion for Sofia inquiry

The Nationalist Party has urged all Members of Parliament to support a motion for a public inquiry into the tragic incident at Corradino, which took place seven months ago and resulted in the loss of Jean Paul Sofia’s life after a building collapse. Speaking at a press conference, MP Jerome Caruana Cilia highlighted the prolonged period of silence surrounding the case, pointing out how no action had been taken. He stated that the call for a public inquiry was not limited to the victim’s relatives and the Nationalist Party, as other individuals with varying political views and organisations had also joined forces in making this demand. (TVM)

Culture Minister says pastor’s criminal action against satirists unwelcome

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, while introducing amendments aimed at safeguarding artistic expression, stated that River of Love pastor Gordon-John Manche should have pursued civil remedies instead of resorting to criminal action. Speaking in parliament, Bonnici expressed his belief that if the aggrieved party had chosen a civil course of action, he would have accepted it as a civil matter, even if he disagreed personally. The police initiated criminal proceedings following a complaint by Manche against satirist Matt Bonnano, who had suggested that the River of Love church be relocated to Buġibba and subjected to carpet-bombing. The proposed legal amendment, which reached its second reading, seeks to protect artistic expression in such cases. (Maltatoday)

