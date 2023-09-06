Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 6th September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN calls out PM silence on social benefits abuse

The PN has called out the Prime Minister’s silence on the social benefits scandal involving a former Labour MP and other government functionaries. “48 hours after news emerged of this scandal, Robert Abela has appeared nowhere. 48 hours later, Robert Abela has taken no action,” the PN said in a statement on Tuesday. It called for an investigation into the possible involvement of people within the Office of the Prime Minister in this case involving theft of funds. In a reaction, the Office of the Prime Minister categorically denied the claims. The OPM said cases of similar abuse were reported to the police, and investigations had been launched immediately. (Maltatoday)

Man dies in Zurrieq pool

A 70-year-old man died on Monday after finding himself in difficulty while swimming in a swimming pool in a private residence in Żurrieq. In a statement the police said that the incident happened yesterday, at around 7pm with the police informed that a man, an British national, had been found unconscious at a residence in Triq il-Kbira, Żurrieq. Meanwhile, a swimmer was rescued by the Armed Forces on Tuesday after he experienced difficulty at sea at Tigne Point in Sliema. (TVM)

New scheme for voluntary organisations launched

The Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS) has launched the Voluntary Organisations Projects Scheme 2024, better known as VOPS. An allocation of €800,000 has been made available that will be divided among various volunteer organizations for initiatives such as community projects, infrastructure projects, or research. Under this scheme, over the past seven years, approximately €6.5 million has been allocated. Eligible projects can cover all sectors of the volunteer sector, such as sustainable environment, arts, music, sports, education, culture, civil rights, and youth. Additionally, this year, a portion of the funds will be dedicated to strengthening inclusion related to health and disability. Emphasis will be placed on projects and initiatives that promote and contribute to creating a more inclusive community. (The Malta Independent)

