Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 9 August 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Nurses to vote on new sectoral agreement

The members of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) will be presented with a new sectoral agreement for approval, as suggested by the Government. This comes as a response to the outcome of an extraordinary general meeting held in April, during which 785 out of 804 attending members voted against the initial financial proposal put forth by the Government. A fresh vote is scheduled for Friday to decide on the acceptance of the new sectoral agreement. Prior to the vote, the MUMN Council will provide its members with an explanation of the terms outlined in the new agreement.

Address debt burden and stop squandering money, PN tells Govt

The Nationalist Party has called upon the government to take measures to preserve Malta’s financial sustainability, as official statistics reveal a daily increase of €2 million in the national debt and a weekly debt-serving cost of nearly €4 million. In an official statement, Jerome Caruana Cilia, the shadow finance minister, highlighted that as of the end of June, the national debt had reached €9.2 billion, marking a rise of €756.8 million compared to June 2022. The PN quoted NSO data showing that by end 2019, the national debt had stood at €5.7 billion. This indicates that the government under Robert Abela’s leadership had contributed to a debt increase of around €3.5 billion, bringing it to the current €9.2 billion. Consequently, over a third of the entire national debt can be attributed to the actions of the Abela administration.

Chief Justice revokes interim order that released contractor from jail

The Court of Constitutional Appeal has reversed a unique directive that granted freedom to a convicted construction contractor while his constitutional lawsuit, alleging that his imprisonment violated his rights, awaits a hearing and verdict. A panel of three judges led by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti disagreed with the initial court’s ruling, stating that it should have prioritized the expedited hearing of the Constitutional case to facilitate a swifter resolution. “Given these circumstances, expediting the Constitutional case’s hearing would have been a more appropriate approach compared to suspending the enforcement of a court-imposed sentence.” Paul Demicoli, one of the two individuals incarcerated for negligence resulting in the deaths of two women due to a building collapse during excavation on an adjacent plot in St. Paul’s Bay, had been granted temporary release from custody through a rare interim court order. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group