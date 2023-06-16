Malta News Dispatch – Friday 16 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing



Proficiency in Maltese language on decline

According to an NSO study, the proficiency of individuals in reading and writing Maltese at an advanced level is significantly lower compared to their ability to speak the language. The study, known as the Skills Survey, encompassed 130,000 participants from various regions in Malta, aiming to identify skill gaps in the country’s workforce. This marks the inaugural edition of the survey and was initiated as a pivotal step towards transforming the nation’s economic strategy, as stated by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana during its launch in 2022. The survey provides valuable insights into the linguistic development of the Maltese population. English emerges as the most comprehended language nationwide, with 96% of respondents reporting their understanding of English. Maltese closely follows at 90.4%, while Italian lags behind in third place with 62% proficiency. (Times of Malta)

Muscat seeks removal of Magistrate from hospitals inquiry

Former PM Joseph Muscat appeared in court seeking the removal of Magistrate Gabriella Vella from the hospitals concession inquiry.

Muscat stated that he took this action due to the continuous leakage of information from the inquiry, including leaks originating from the investigators involved. Furthermore, his request for recusal was prompted by the fact that close relatives of the magistrate had expressed opinions on the case’s merits through social media posts. In addition, Muscat expressed his dissatisfaction with the inquiry’s handling of his numerous requests to testify, which had been pending for over a year. He also claimed that Magistrate Vella had made a decision on the matter without granting him the legal right to respond to the allegations against him. (Maltatoday)

PMs Abela and Meloni hold bilateral talks

Prime Minister Robert Abela met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi in the capital city of Rome.

This significant meeting marks the first official encounter between the two Prime Ministers and aims to foster the enhancement of the bilateral relationship between Malta and Italy. Being neighboring countries with shared challenges, they have the potential to collaborate on various issues. Government said that discussions focused primarily around the vital topic of energy, which holds great importance for both Malta and Italy. Immigration was also a prominent item on the agenda for the two Prime Ministers. (TVM)

