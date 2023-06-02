Malta News Dispatch – Friday 2nd June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM Abela calls for better Med energy connectivity

During the European Political Community summit in Moldova, PM Robert Abela called for Mediterranean investment in renewable energy and highlighted Malta’s ongoing efforts to promote investment in clean energy. He emphasized the need for enhanced interconnections not only among European countries but also within the Mediterranean region and with North Africa. The summit, attended by 45 European leaders, took place at Castle Mimi, a wine estate located just 20 kilometers away from the conflict-affected border with Ukraine. The meeting focused on energy and connectivity, with the participation of leaders from Italy, Cyprus, Ireland, and the European Union, among others. Abela emphasized the potential of the Mediterranean to become a hub for clean and renewable energy by investing in improved connectivity. (Times of Malta)

Financial Corporations hold 60% of government debt – NSO

The General Government debt for 2022 amounted to €9,003.4 million or 53.4 per cent of GDP, the NSO repored. The biggest share of debt is held by the Financial Corporations (60.4 per cent), followed by the Rest of World (22.0 per cent) and Households and Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households (15.7 per cent). The average remaining maturity of the debt was 8 years 4 months.

Woman conditional discharged on abortion

A woman who was charged with having an abortion was given a conditional discharge. The lobby group Doctors for Choice said that the woman was brought to court and accused of performing a medical abortion at home. They said that the woman was assisted by the lawyers of the Women’s Rights Foundation. The group added that throughout the procedures, including the police investigation, the woman was treated with the dignity and respect that she rightfully deserves from both the police and the judicial system. While they acknowledged and appreciated the actions taken by the authorities, it does not alter the fact that the woman should never have been charged initially. (TVM)

