Malta News Dispatch – Monday 12 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Project Green Calls for Abandoned Spaces to be Transformed into Green Areas

The Project Green agency has invited Local Councils and non-governmental organisations to locate unused areas suitable for transformation into green spaces. Steve Ellul, the CEO of the agency explained that the objective is to initiate several projects, regardless of their scale, with the goal of planting additional trees in numerous communities. According to Ellul, Project Green has successfully planted approximately 4,000 trees across Malta and Gozo in the past five months. Moreover, they have converted 32,000 square meters of open spaces into lush green areas. (TVM)

Industry output on the increase

In April 2023, industrial output increased by 14.3 per cent when compared to April 2022, according to the NSO. The largest upward change in the industrial production was registered in the manufacturing of chemical and pharmaceutical products (54.4 per cent), followed by the production of computer, electronic and optical products and motor vehicles (14.9 per cent) and the production of food products and beverages (11.2 per cent). On the other hand, a downward change was registered in the production of rubber, plastic and other non-metallic mineral products (4.1 per cent) When compared to the previous month, total industrial production decreased by 2.5 per cent.

Carmen Ciantar Denies Allegations of Involvement in a “Smear Campaign against Chris Fearne”

Carmen Ciantar has asserted that she is the target of a deliberate setup in what she describes as a “malicious campaign” aimed at tarnishing the reputation of Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne. Following the emergence of claims connecting her to questionable payments in a Pakistani newspaper, Ciantar voluntarily stepped down from her position as CEO of the Foundation for Medical Services. The Pakistani newspaper alleged that Ciantar had received €443,500 in payments from a company associated with some of the initial investors of Vitals Global Healthcare.(Times of Malta)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first