Malta News Dispatch – Monday 5 June 2023

Morning Briefing

PM says Malta will remain open for business

During a Labour Party event in Dingli, Prime Minister Robert Abela reaffirmed Malta’s commitment to remaining open for business. Abela emphasized that there would be no interruption or slowdown, and the government would continue its support for businesses to flourish and drive the country forward. The PM highlighted the government’s focus on transitioning to a new economy that prioritizes greener and more digitalized skills. He specifically addressed investors, encouraging them to bring forward projects aligned with these principles. The Prime Minister assured them that the government would stand behind them, providing assistance to ensure their success. (Times of Malta)

PN leader calls for new economic model

Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech emphasized the necessity for a new economic model in the country during his Sunday address. He highlighted the importance of establishing new economic pillars that would not require the destruction of the environment or the heavy reliance on foreign workers. Referring to claims by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana that Malta’s population could reach 800,000 by 2040, Dr. Grech expressed concerns that the influx of foreign workers could potentially diminish the Maltese population, posing a risk of becoming a minority. He further stated that the Nationalist Party is positioned as an alternative government, ready to address the challenges faced by the people. (TVM)

Diver dies in Manoel Island incident

A diver died after being rescued at Manoel Island in Gżira, a police spokesperson confirmed. Reports indicate that the man found himself in difficulty while diving on Sunday afternoon and was brought ashore to Manoel Island by some people who were with him at around 5:30pm. The man was later identified as a 44-year-old Russian national. (Newsbook)

