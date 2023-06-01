Malta News Dispatch – Thursday 1 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Minimum age for construction licence raised from 18 to 21

The minimum age for applying for licenses to carry out demolition, excavation, or building works will be increased from 18 to 21. This change is being implemented due to the experience necessary to operate certain heavy machinery involved in these activities. Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi explained that the initial proposal for licensing requirements, introduced in March, had a minimum age of 18. However, based on feedback received during a six-week consultation period, it has been decided to raise the minimum age. The finalisation of the legal notice that will enforce the licensing requirement for contractors is underway. It will be published once it receives clearance from the European Commission, aligning with a European directive. (Times of Malta)

Govt officials meet Eastern Libya military leader

In a historic development, a diplomatic delegation from Malta engaged in discussions with Libyan Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the Eastern Libya military in Benghazi to address the security challenges confronting both Malta and Libya in the region. Led by Christopher Cutajar, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, the Maltese delegation held a series of meetings in both Tripoli and Benghazi on May 29 and 30. (Maltatoday)

Industrial producer price index registered an increase of 4.6% in April

When compared to April 2022, the industrial producer price index increased by 4.6 per cent. Price increases were registered in the consumer goods (7.9 per cent), capital goods (5.2 per cent) and intermediate goods (3.6 per cent). No price change occurred in the energy sector. Industrial producer prices for the domestic market increased by 1.9 per cent. Price rises were recorded in the consumer goods (6.0 per cent) and in the capital goods (2.6 per cent). The intermediate goods dropped by 0.7 per cent. Non-domestic prices increased by 6.4 per cent. The prices of goods destined to the non-euro area rose by 7.2 per cent while those destined to the euro area increased by 4.9 per cent.

